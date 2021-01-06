Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

