Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
