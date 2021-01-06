WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $260.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $272.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

