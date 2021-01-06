Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.18.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

