FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $890.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

