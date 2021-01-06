Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STZ opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $220.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.33.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

