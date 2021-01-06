John Rogers Purchases 61 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43).
John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56).
Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,381 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1,150.83. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,328.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
