John Rogers Purchases 61 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,381 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1,150.83. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,328.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

