Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Insider Chris O?Shea Buys 312 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Chris O?Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris O?Shea bought 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

On Monday, November 2nd, Chris O?Shea bought 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 47.79 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centrica plc (CNA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.