Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Insider Mungo Wilson Buys 34,336 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Mungo Wilson purchased 34,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

LON EWI opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.50 ($5.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.27.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

