Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Insider Vijay Bharadia Sells 4,413 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,723 ($22.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

