Jane Tufnell Buys 3,784 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.20 ($6,426.97).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 130.30 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.22. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £114.64 million and a P/E ratio of -81.44.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.