Evercore ISI Increases Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.30

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$429.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

