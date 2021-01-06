JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) to Neutral

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $53.46 on Monday. UCB has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.