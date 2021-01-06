ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 23.40.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.