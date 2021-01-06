Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.73.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

