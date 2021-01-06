BMO Capital Markets Increases Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark lowered Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.73.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$176.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.08.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

