Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:MAXR opened at C$47.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

