Faceter Price Reaches $0.0007 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $20.33 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $344,474.59 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

