Vid Trading Up 61.2% Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $71,798.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 61.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,911 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

