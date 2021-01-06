Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

