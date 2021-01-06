Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83. 81,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 90,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

