Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 81,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 90,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period.

