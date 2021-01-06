ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Trading Up 1.6%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 5,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

