Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $102.01. 161,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 184,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 287.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter.

