WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.26. Approximately 16,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

