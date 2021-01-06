Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.82. Approximately 42,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 119.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

