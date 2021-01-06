SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.56 and last traded at $96.56. Approximately 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned 18.13% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.