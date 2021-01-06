Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 13,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.