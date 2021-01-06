WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 36,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 96,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $6,811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 58.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

