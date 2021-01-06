WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.93. 36,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 96,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.