WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 8,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

