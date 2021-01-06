TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $274.81 million and $137.87 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDEX and Crex24. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna, Crex24, IDEX, WazirX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Zebpay, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.