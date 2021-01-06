INT Chain (INT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Ethfinex. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.