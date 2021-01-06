Niobium Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $442,099.14 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $442,099.14 and approximately $26.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

