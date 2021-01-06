iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.00. 2,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,083,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 521.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.