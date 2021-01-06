George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

George Risk Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

