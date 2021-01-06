Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 17.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.00. 2,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

