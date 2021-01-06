BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 5.1%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 22,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

