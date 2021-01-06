RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Trading Up 0.6%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.08% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

