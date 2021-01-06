PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 16,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

