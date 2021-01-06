Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 311,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 66.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.