Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 120,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $48.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

