Theta Fuel Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $155.69 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016252 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00222775 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

