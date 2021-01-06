Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $1.84 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

