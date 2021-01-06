QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.63 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain's official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain's official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

