Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.34. 4,964,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,165,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

