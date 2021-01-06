Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 987 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 987 ($12.90). Approximately 20,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975 ($12.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £281.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 962.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -7.54%.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

