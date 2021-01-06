Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Shares Up 0.2%

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €67.05 ($78.88) and last traded at €66.20 ($77.88). 29,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.05 ($77.71).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.13 ($76.62).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.83.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.