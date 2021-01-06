Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

