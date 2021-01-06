Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Trading Down 0.6%

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.48. 56,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 62,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.