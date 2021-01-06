ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $361,283.26

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $361,283.26 and approximately $11,942.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

